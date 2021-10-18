0.19 - Military Weapons, Zombies, Mouse Sensitivity & Invert Mouse

NEW - Zombie AI, located at monuments
NEW - M4A4
NEW - Pump Shotgun
NEW - Invert Mouse Controls
NEW - Mouse Sensitivity
IMPROVED - Animal AI
FIXED - Starting Out Quest when playing on the new map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
NEW - Zombie AI, located at monuments
NEW - M4A4
NEW - Pump Shotgun
NEW - Invert Mouse Controls
NEW - Mouse Sensitivity
IMPROVED - Animal AI
FIXED - Starting Out Quest when playing on the new map
Changed files in this update