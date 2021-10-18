 Skip to content

BEACHED update for 18 October 2021

0.19 - Military Weapons, Zombies, Mouse Sensitivity & Invert Mouse

NEW - Zombie AI, located at monuments

NEW - M4A4

NEW - Pump Shotgun

NEW - Invert Mouse Controls

NEW - Mouse Sensitivity

IMPROVED - Animal AI

FIXED - Starting Out Quest when playing on the new map

