 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SRX update for 23 October 2021

SRX 1.0 - Out of early-access ! Urban episode, vehicle models and leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 7555867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

KEY FEATURES

**

  • We are out of early access. It means that we see the game as stable and with enough content to considere it a full game. But it does not mean that we won't add new content in the future...
  • The store page now features a free demo
  • A new episode based in City environment is now available. Only players that obtained a few medals on other episodes can access it.
  • Some vehicles did not share the same graphic charts. There are now all low-poly and some default skins have been changed.
  • Online leaderboards are now live.

**

NEW

**

  • [Tracks] 6 new tracks are available in the new Urban episode
  • [Tracks] 1 new track has been added to the Misc episode
  • [Environment] The main scenario in City environment is now finished
  • [UX] A new option to hide other players ghosts is available in the Gameplay tab

**

CHANGES / IMPROVEMENTS

**

  • [Vehicles] The JetRanger helicopter is now low-poly
  • [Vehicles] The secondary skin of the JetRanger has been replaced
  • [Vehicles] The Patroller drone is now low-poly
  • [Vehicles] All Patroller skins have been changed
  • [Vehicles] The default BePop skin has been replaced
  • [UI] Vehicle previews have been modified based on new models
  • [UI] The pop-up that informed player of the leaderboards issues has been removed

**

FIXES

**

  • [Leaderboards] Leaderboards are now ready

Changed files in this update

SRX : Windows Depot 1083351
  • Loading history…
SRX : Mac Depot 1083352
  • Loading history…
SRX : Linux Depot 1083353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.