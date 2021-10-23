SRX 1.0 - Out of early-access ! Urban episode, vehicle models and leaderboards

**
KEY FEATURES
**
- We are out of early access. It means that we see the game as stable and with enough content to considere it a full game. But it does not mean that we won't add new content in the future...
- The store page now features a free demo
- A new episode based in City environment is now available. Only players that obtained a few medals on other episodes can access it.
- Some vehicles did not share the same graphic charts. There are now all low-poly and some default skins have been changed.
- Online leaderboards are now live.
**
NEW
**
- [Tracks] 6 new tracks are available in the new Urban episode
- [Tracks] 1 new track has been added to the Misc episode
- [Environment] The main scenario in City environment is now finished
- [UX] A new option to hide other players ghosts is available in the Gameplay tab
**
CHANGES / IMPROVEMENTS
**
- [Vehicles] The JetRanger helicopter is now low-poly
- [Vehicles] The secondary skin of the JetRanger has been replaced
- [Vehicles] The Patroller drone is now low-poly
- [Vehicles] All Patroller skins have been changed
- [Vehicles] The default BePop skin has been replaced
- [UI] Vehicle previews have been modified based on new models
- [UI] The pop-up that informed player of the leaderboards issues has been removed
**
FIXES
**
- [Leaderboards] Leaderboards are now ready
