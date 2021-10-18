Patch 1.0.7l in Public Beta!

This beta is now available for Windows computers in the WQ:AE Public Beta branch (see instructions at bottom of this post.)
Patch 1.0.7l - Beta 4 - Released 18 October 2021
NPC PATHFINDING, OBSTACLE AVOIDANCE, AND MOVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS:
- These systems have been overhauled to be more robust. This should eliminate a lot of issues with NPCs becoming stuck at boulders, and they should be much more adept at avoiding boulders, especially when running (i.e. elk fleeing predators). We are still polishing this so if you notice any quirks, please press F11 to report them.
VEGETATION AND ENVIRONMENT IMPROVEMENTS:
- New vegetation added: snowberry and huckleberry bushes in the woods, autumn maple saplings along creeks in Amethyst, fireweed and red paintbrush in Slough Creek meadows.
- Added a new option on Game Settings > Graphics Quality> Grass and Bush Diversity. What was "High" is now "Medium" and has some of the new vegetation, and the new "High" option has more of it at greater densities.
- A few junipers added on rocky outcrops around Slough Creek.
- Increased the forest ground clutter with more and bigger logs, more tree stumps, etc.
- Switched to a better tree shader for visual improvements.
- Rendezvous Site quests now extend into August, when terrain greenery is starting to fade and snowberry and huckleberry bushes have berries.
- Removed lodgepole pines from shady north-facing slopes and made them grow in clusters on sunnier slopes elsewhere.
- Rain and snow are more affected now by strong winds, falling at an angle.
- Refinements to fog fade in/out timing and speed when weather changes.
- Added strong wind and distant thunder sound effects when a storm is approaching.
- Improved cliff rocks at head of Boulder Canyon (just below First Meadow) and a few other places.
- Added a few more boulders to Boulder Canyon.
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:
- Family Tree: Pup preview now indicates if pup is male or female.
- On Setup New Game panel, removed option to show dead wolves, and to keep Ironwolf difficulty level for each ironwolf.
- When viewing customization panel for grown pup, you can now scroll down to see which coat it has (but you still can't change the coat).
- When filtering games and wolves in main menu, cursor is now automatically placed in the search field so you don't have to click there before typing.
- Quest music for Find a Den will now play more often when in that quest.
- Added Login panel to game scenes (so you can log anywhere, not just in the main menu).
- More cleaned audio by SkyRIder: Pup whines, whimpers, and howls, and distant ambient sounds.
- Minor reductions to memory load.
- Graphics quality pulldown is finally long enough to show all options without scrolling.
- After deleting a wolf in main menu, wolf carousel stays on nearby wolf instead of resetting.
- Clear wolf filtering when browsing Family Tree, to avoid confusion when returning to the wolf carousel.
- Increased decay time for carcasses (generally about 50% longer now).
- In Game Controls, added a toggle to invert orbit camera X axis
- On Load Saved Game, added readout for game map.
MULTIPLAYER IMPROVEMENTS:
- Pack Stats indicates which players are sleeping.
- Players in Limbo cannot be attacked by competitors or take damage from any NPC.
- Map markers for other players are now blue (to make them easier to differentiate from den icons in Slough Creek).
CONTROLLER IMPROVEMENTS:
- Revised thumbstick movements in game panels, e.g. left/right now stays in header-button row and you must move down to jump down to main area of each panel.
- Added Emote Favorite to Controls Remapping.
- Added tip in Game Help about how to Fast Heal (in multiplayer) when using controller.
- When controller is enabled, default to Controller subpanel on Remap panel.
BUGS FIXED:
- Pups almost never die of sickness.
- If camera is low to ground, grass is visible through World Map is opened.
- When inside the den, fur is enabled even if disabled in Graphics settings.
- Unexpected error alert appears without cause.
- Dead pup is not positioned correctly in parent's mouth when being carried. (Also, the pup's eyes are open, creepy!)
- Wolves kick up snow when running on snowless riverbank pebbles.
- Rusty Bowl not quite positioned correctly in wolf's mouth.
- File Sync issues, especially with disabling the syncing.
- Occasionally hare switches to wrong coat after dying.
- Hare has winter coat in Lost River if you play long enough in multiplayer.
- Can get stuck on Pack Info panel if trying to add friends while it is open.
- If another notification happens to be triggered while on the Age Perks panel at the end of Find a Den quest, you are stuck and cannot proceed.
- Sometimes when deleting multiple saved games, the wrong games are deleted.
- Remapping ESC key to some other function causes problems.
- Music cue for sick pup doesn't play.
- Sometimes rain falls only in a small area away from the player-wolf.
- In the Family Tree, if you choose a grown pup in the carousel, and then go up, up, up through the generations to the original parent wolf, and then choose another of that wolf's mates in the upper left pulldown, the panel layout breaks.
- Sometimes the scroll bar disappears on the wolf bio in wolf customization.
- Some carcasses don't glow sometimes.
- Footsteps and other sound effects keep playing when game is paused.
- Occasionally wolves sink into the ground.
- In Family Tree, pup animations in preview panel don't blend smoothly from one to the next.
- On some computers, part of the 3D wolf preview in the Family Tree is translucent.
- Sound of rainfall can occur without rain falling.
- Some interface elements are misplaced on certain screen resolutions.
- 3D wolf on peaceful death screen is placeholder, not player wolf.
- Issues with account registration and login.
- Oil Lamp collectible item does not show correct text when found.
- Age Perks are inaccessible to controller.
- Wolf attributes are not listed consistently on various interface panels.
- Occasionally the targeting arrow is not aligned above targeted animal.
- Snow appears on animals when it hasn't been snowing.
- Can't remove player from a pack.
- Terrain and water issues.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in beta branch