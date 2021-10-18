 Skip to content

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries update for 18 October 2021

MW5 MERCS OCTOBER 18TH PATCH NOTES

Greetings Mercenaries!

Today we're bringing you a patch to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the DLC - Legend of the Kestrel Lancers.

Here are a few highlights of this update:

GENERAL

  • Fixed a bug where there were missing and discolored terrain tiles.
  • Fixed various front-end and in-game UI bugs.
  • Fixed the AC volume issue.
  • Fixed a bug where equipping weapons and/or equipment removed all other multiples you own.
  • Fixed a bug where "Repair Mech" didn't replace destroyed equipment when there is a perfect match in your inventory.
  • Fixed various tutorial-related bugs.
  • Various localization text updates.

We hope you continue to enjoy MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Legend of the Kestrel Lancers, and as always if you have any technical issues or bugs to report, please email support@mw5mercs.com.

The MechWarrior 5 Team

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
