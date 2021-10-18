 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 18 October 2021

ClientVersion 5065

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_FantasyScorePercentile: Percentile
  • DOTA_FantasyScorePercentileDay: Daily Percentile
  • DOTA_FantasyScorePercentileTotal: Total Percentile
  • DOTA_TI10_WinnerTitle: The International 2021 Champions
  • DOTA_TI10_WinnerTeamName: Team Spirit

Changed files in this update

