Dota 2 update for 18 October 2021
ClientVersion 5065
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_FantasyScorePercentile:
Percentile
- DOTA_FantasyScorePercentileDay:
- DOTA_FantasyScorePercentileTotal:
- DOTA_TI10_WinnerTitle:
- DOTA_TI10_WinnerTeamName:
Extra notes