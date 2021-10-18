- Added Commentator voice over for total hand score in X01 (currently doesn't call out the hand score when missing the board)
- Added commentary for hand scores above 40 in X01
- Added a new scene to play in: Tournament
- Bug Fix: Dart Cam wasn't attaching to darts properly
- Bug Fix: First boot Throw Power setting wasn't getting set until entering the Settings menu.
- Graphics optimizations and general tweaks for Quest 2.
- Updated Japanese language translations as well as some localized text
- Editor updates and sync with Quest and Rift versions
On Target VR Darts update for 18 October 2021
v1.2.9 Rift Update (October 18, 2021)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update