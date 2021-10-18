 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

On Target VR Darts update for 18 October 2021

v1.2.9 Rift Update (October 18, 2021)

Share · View all patches · Build 7555415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Commentator voice over for total hand score in X01 (currently doesn't call out the hand score when missing the board)
  • Added commentary for hand scores above 40 in X01
  • Added a new scene to play in: Tournament
  • Bug Fix: Dart Cam wasn't attaching to darts properly
  • Bug Fix: First boot Throw Power setting wasn't getting set until entering the Settings menu.
  • Graphics optimizations and general tweaks for Quest 2.
  • Updated Japanese language translations as well as some localized text
  • Editor updates and sync with Quest and Rift versions

Changed files in this update

On Target VR Darts Depot 1000875
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.