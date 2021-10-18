 Skip to content

Erannorth Reborn update for 18 October 2021

Minor Update - v1.089.94

Hi folks,

This is minor patch adds some extra checks to prevent a certain exception error from happening if Windows doesn't have enough permissions to create the Hall of Heroes folder or its creation fails for any reason.

