Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli update for 18 October 2021

Update 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.1 Includes the following Updates and fixes:

. . . Message Incoming

Gameplay

  • Enemies in the Cannoid Boss Level have been reduced and it takes longer for them to respawn.

GUI

  • Bullets and bombs now have an outline to make them easier to see on light backgrounds.

Read the Major Update and Re-Brand Announcement here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1224720/announcements/detail/2990942216954750685

If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports

End of communication . . .

Changed files in this update

Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli Content Depot 1224721
