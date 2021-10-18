Update 1.1.1 Includes the following Updates and fixes:
. . . Message Incoming
Gameplay
- Enemies in the Cannoid Boss Level have been reduced and it takes longer for them to respawn.
GUI
- Bullets and bombs now have an outline to make them easier to see on light backgrounds.
End of communication . . .
