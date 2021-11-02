Create cheerful, tranquil, spaces with a variety of lush decorative plants including hanging vines, potted plants, and propagation stations. Shelving, tables, and even light fixtures can be living décor!
The Sims™ 4 update for 2 November 2021
Bring Greenery Inside
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Telstar - Wright Content Depot 1222671
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - en_US Depot 1222672
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - cs_CZ Depot 1222673
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - da_DK Depot 1222674
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - de_DE Depot 1222675
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - es_ES Depot 1222676
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - fi_FI Depot 1222677
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - fr_FR Depot 1222678
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - it_IT Depot 1222679
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - ja_JP Depot 1235723
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - ko_KR Depot 1235724
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - nl_NL Depot 1235725
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - no_NO Depot 1235726
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - pl_PL Depot 1235727
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - pt_BR Depot 1235728
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - ru_RU Depot 1235729
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - sv_SE Depot 1235735
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - zh_TW Depot 1235736
- Loading history…
The Sims 4 - zh_CN Depot 1235737
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update