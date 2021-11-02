 Skip to content

The Sims™ 4 update for 2 November 2021

Bring Greenery Inside

Share · View all patches · Build 7554999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Create cheerful, tranquil, spaces with a variety of lush decorative plants including hanging vines, potted plants, and propagation stations. Shelving, tables, and even light fixtures can be living décor!

Changed files in this update

