- We have fixed saving errors in the assignment of controls that caused control failures.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the mouse buttons not to work.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that the list of some crafters won't be updated and the list of the previous crafter will be shown.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed to rotate the work zones causing several errors.
- We have modified the collider sizes of the tavern door and the hallway to make sure it detects the player.
- We have fixed a bug that sometimes prevented to show the pause menu.
Travellers Rest update for 18 October 2021
0.4.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update