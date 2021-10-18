 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 18 October 2021

0.4.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed saving errors in the assignment of controls that caused control failures.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the mouse buttons not to work.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the list of some crafters won't be updated and the list of the previous crafter will be shown.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to rotate the work zones causing several errors.
  • We have modified the collider sizes of the tavern door and the hallway to make sure it detects the player.
  • We have fixed a bug that sometimes prevented to show the pause menu.

