Server and Client Update

Changes
- Item Tooltip now shows the exact quantity of an item when needed.
- Resources are now visible and can be gathered during the night.
- Combat on resources gathering can now only happen during the night and in a dungeon.
- The yellow quest mark indicator on items is not longer showed during a craft. It was confusing when mixed up with quest number indicators.
- There is now a quest explanation when a scenario request a crafted item with specifics materials.
- Friend request is now accessible from the the chat window.
- It is now possible to change the target frame per second (FPS) value in the options.
Fixes
- Game lag should be improved when having a lot of friends online.
- Fixed all companions values.
- Backpack free space in the toolbar button should now always indicate the right value.
- Market search by skill will not show items that don't have the skill anymore.
- Achievement score on inspected player should now match the real value.
- You can now deposit stackable items in your coffer when its full if the coffer has the same item already in it.
- Ambient volume now affects map sounds such as mountains wind, waterfalls and rivers.
- The waterfall sound effect now loops seamlessly.
- Fixed Name of companion that was in French only.
Data
- Milda and Yonar now provide additional carry weight.
- Discreet talent alteration is now visible in combat.
- Loot reviews.
- Text fixes.
Changed files in this update