Mist Legacy update for 18 October 2021

Server and Client Update

Build 7554588 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Item Tooltip now shows the exact quantity of an item when needed.
  • Resources are now visible and can be gathered during the night.
  • Combat on resources gathering can now only happen during the night and in a dungeon.
  • The yellow quest mark indicator on items is not longer showed during a craft. It was confusing when mixed up with quest number indicators.
  • There is now a quest explanation when a scenario request a crafted item with specifics materials.
  • Friend request is now accessible from the the chat window.
  • It is now possible to change the target frame per second (FPS) value in the options.

Fixes

  • Game lag should be improved when having a lot of friends online.
  • Fixed all companions values.
  • Backpack free space in the toolbar button should now always indicate the right value.
  • Market search by skill will not show items that don't have the skill anymore.
  • Achievement score on inspected player should now match the real value.
  • You can now deposit stackable items in your coffer when its full if the coffer has the same item already in it.
  • Ambient volume now affects map sounds such as mountains wind, waterfalls and rivers.
  • The waterfall sound effect now loops seamlessly.
  • Fixed Name of companion that was in French only.

Data

  • Milda and Yonar now provide additional carry weight.
  • Discreet talent alteration is now visible in combat.
  • Loot reviews.
  • Text fixes.

