Ad Agency Tycoon 0.4.0

Hi everyone!
We are happy to release a new version of Ad Agency Tycoon! Months of working on new features, fixing bugs and restructuring the game.
We have a new management mechanic, which makes your agency's staff more useful. You can now assign them ads to run continuously!
Patch Notes:
- Updated game font
- New Results menu for the completed ad
- New musics! (DMCA-Free for content makers)
- New Assignment system for staffs
- New Media Type visuals
- New Media Type: Television (with audio stage!)
- New points system for Skill Tree (The skill points are now Lamps!)
- Several updated ad arts
- Minor optimizations
Please keep sending us your feedback about the game, we are always checking for the community ideas and suggestions!
