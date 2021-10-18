 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Ad Agency Tycoon update for 18 October 2021

Ad Agency Tycoon 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7554549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We are happy to release a new version of Ad Agency Tycoon! Months of working on new features, fixing bugs and restructuring the game.

We have a new management mechanic, which makes your agency's staff more useful. You can now assign them ads to run continuously!

Patch Notes:

  • Updated game font
  • New Results menu for the completed ad
  • New musics! (DMCA-Free for content makers)
  • New Assignment system for staffs
  • New Media Type visuals
  • New Media Type: Television (with audio stage!)
  • New points system for Skill Tree (The skill points are now Lamps!)
  • Several updated ad arts
  • Minor optimizations

Please keep sending us your feedback about the game, we are always checking for the community ideas and suggestions!

Changed files in this update

Ad Agency Tycoon Content Depot 1298821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.