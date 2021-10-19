 Skip to content

Sentinels of the Multiverse update for 19 October 2021

Version 3.2.2 with Improved Help & Feedback

Build 7554501

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sentinels has a new and improved help & feedback system, powered by Helpshift. Use the Help & Feedback button from the in-game or main menu to access FAQs and report problems to us directly in-game.

This update also includes various bug fixes and small improvements, notably:

  • Fixed a problem where the text chat button could disappear with an unstable internet connection.
  • The Sentinels' HP display will now show properly, and their non-character cards will be correctly removed, if they are replaced with variants of themselves in OblivAeon mode.
  • Moving Target now correctly triggers from damage that was initially zero, then increased, then reduced to zero.
  • Fixed incorrect behavior with Lifeline Blood Mage's incapacitated abilities.
  • Fixed a rare situation where moving a card out of play would not stop it from acting.
  • Termi-Nation Absolute Zero's power ability no longer expires incorrectly if it was also previously used out of turn.
  • Fixed a multiplayer sync issue that could occur when using Steam Workshop content in OblivAeon mode.

