Patch 0.1.49

New Stuff
- Morale modifiers are now shown on objects in both the build menu and the attribute area (bottom of the object window)
- The ship can now be repositioned
- Wall objects are now repositionable (sinks, oxygen creators, wall vents, posters, etc)
- Added a cheat for instantly building. Type "cheater" in the build menu to access it. Objects must be placed after enabling the cheat. Click it again to turn off autobuild
- Added memories for many decorations when colonists see them (posters, paintings, flower pots, holo display, and monument)
- Autonomous colonists now have a -5 morale modifier and supreme colonists have a -10 morale modifier. This replaces the system where high ego (free-will) levels used to receive a multiplier on penalties
- Hated tasks now have the lowest priority and the priority can't be changed by the player
- Loved tasks now have the highest priority and the priority can't be changed the player
- Wires, pipes, and airducts are now instantly buildable/removeable (colonists don't have to build them)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where bunk beds and sofas were usable before being constructed
- Fixed a bug where colonists wouldn't talk
- Colonists now have a cooldown of 15 seconds before they can use generic free-time objects again. This forces colonists to stop staring at the same poster for 4 hours straight
- Added new material for window selection (mouse over, marked for deletion, etc)
Preview
- Added a new starting station. Content preview must be enabled before you start a new game. If you enable content preview after starting a new game, you can play on the old starting station
- Added sterile window
- Added spooky painting
- Added pumpkin plushie
- Fixed a bug where colonists wouldn't get organs after loading the game if they were already grown
