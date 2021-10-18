 Skip to content

Wrestling Empire update for 18 October 2021

v1.3.1

Build 7554169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features can occur too often at first before finding their place, which is the kind of balance that v1.3.1 brings. It also introduces a handful of other game changers - such as stumbling instead of falling and hurting either hand from spamming strikes!

