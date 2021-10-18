New features can occur too often at first before finding their place, which is the kind of balance that v1.3.1 brings. It also introduces a handful of other game changers - such as stumbling instead of falling and hurting either hand from spamming strikes!
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf
Wrestling Empire update for 18 October 2021
v1.3.1
