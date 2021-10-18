 Skip to content

Endzone - A World Apart update for 18 October 2021

Full Release Update | Hotfix #8 | V1.1.7961.30733

Last edited by Wendy

Survivors,

We've just released another Hotfix for Endzone - A World Apart. It contains small improvements and fixes, based on your valuable feedback. It should improve your overall experience with the game. Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you encounter!







  • Buildings: The upgraded water tower now informs the player with the correct tooltip, including all possible water sources.
  • Buildings: The first Beacon missoin is now triggered in scenarios and tutorials and also in old save games that are based on a scenario or tutorial.
  • Buildings: The mission to build the Town Hall is now triggered in scenarios and tutorials and also in old save games that are based on a scenario or tutorial.
  • Missions: The factory hall will now only boost buildings in its vicinity.
  • Missions: Fixed upgraded water tower showing missing resources even if there are valid water sources available.



  • Buildings: Doubled the maximum amount of builders that can work on constructing the pumping station, so it can be built faster.
  • Demands: Normal stew/cake demands now only trigger if the kitchen was researched. Added new demands with longer solution times, in case kitchen was not researched up until this point.







  • Raiders: Raider warnings do not go away sometimes after paying tribute.



  • Scenarios: Camera controls are now correctly re-enabled after closing the winning screen.
  • Buildings: Fixed cistern and water tower shwoing missing resources even if there are valid water sources available.
  • Buildings: Fixed an error that occurred in the Pasture which had a noticeable impact on performance.

- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog Version 1.1.7961.30733

