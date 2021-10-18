 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 18 October 2021

Hotfix 2.1.292

  • Fixed a bug due to which passive bonuses of exotic weapons (effects of stunning and bleeding) did not work.
  • Added an explanatory warning before building a ship.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the port warehouse of expeditions displayed fewer cells than in the expedition.
  • Fixed bugs with the Healer's Workplace.
  • Fixed a bug with a vat in the initial quests.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the character model was not displayed if a hairstyle with an error was previously selected.
  • Fixed boss textures in the fort.
  • Fixed the graphics of the Cactus pet.

