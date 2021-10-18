- Fixed a bug due to which passive bonuses of exotic weapons (effects of stunning and bleeding) did not work.
- Added an explanatory warning before building a ship.
- Fixed a bug due to which the port warehouse of expeditions displayed fewer cells than in the expedition.
- Fixed bugs with the Healer's Workplace.
- Fixed a bug with a vat in the initial quests.
- Fixed a bug due to which the character model was not displayed if a hairstyle with an error was previously selected.
- Fixed boss textures in the fort.
- Fixed the graphics of the Cactus pet.
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 18 October 2021
Hotfix 2.1.292
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update