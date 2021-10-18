Hotfix v.0.7.04

Hey everybody! Week 2 is about to begin so we wanted to fix some things before it:
- Fixed a bug that disabled the activation of items at the end of the combat (f.e. Reginald's Combat Bandages)
- The last team composition used in an Obelisk Challenge game, single player mode, will now be saved and pre assigned on your next game
- Fixed a bug when right clicking a card in the "Overcharge" window that made it go back to the hand
- Fixed a bug in cooperative mode where cards gained at the beginning of the turn (f.e. fishing rod -> carp) not prevented the autoend turn functionality
- Modified the text over characters when a trait -with maximum charges- is activated to reflect its current status
- Items that modify the damage type of a character (f.e. Volcanic Axe or Charged Trident) are now working as expected
As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!
