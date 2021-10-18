 Skip to content

Grapple Hoops update for 18 October 2021

Grapple Hoops OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 7553441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1545600/Grapple_Hoops/

I am very happy to announce that Grapple Hoops has Officially Launched!

It has been a long road but we finally made it. This is just the first big step for the game.

I really hope you enjoy the game and keep on dunking!

Grapple Hoops Dev

LINKS

Discord: https://discord.gg/B7g7eWEZZt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gamedevandrew

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHA-YexZZLEPL_Rl5pto9MA

Instagram: https://instagram.com/gamedevandrew

