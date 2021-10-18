=== CryoFall v1.31.7.2 (R31 Patch #4) ===
Changes:
- Items disassembling: Now you can disassemble ammo and grenades on the Tinker table. It's recommended to disassemble a significant number of them at once (similarly to how many are crafted in the recipe).
- Greatly improved the chance of finding a teleport location data item. The algorithm has changed to guarantee that you can obtain one in a reasonable time (look for military/industrial/science crates in radtowns; the chance is one item per 80 crates on average).
- Rebalanced Nemesis mech (mech properties, building costs, and its weapons).
- Very slightly adjusted damage resistances for bosses making energy weapons more viable against them.
- Rebalanced amount of biomaterial provided from Psi grove.
- Local server: Removed network quality indicator when playing in singleplayer mode/from the same PC.
Fixes:
- Community servers/Local server: The signs were missing in the construction menu (they should be disabled only on the official servers).
- PvE servers: Fixed a bug when an item dropped inside the boss spawn area (before the boss has spawned) broke the UI.
_If you're hosting a community server, you need to install this patch to allow the updated client to connect. Please follow this guide to update your server: https://wiki.atomictorch.com/CryoFall/Server/Setup#Server_update.2Fupgrade_to_new_version
If you cannot connect to a community server because it's not updated, you can switch to the previous client version in Steam Client. Click with the right mouse button on the game in your Steam library, open Properties, select BETAS tab, and choose "legacy-r31-v0.31.6.12" in the dropdown menu._
