Scale Enchanter update for 18 October 2021

Launch Bug Fixes

Scale Enchanter update for 18 October 2021

With the support of the community we were able to track down and fix a couple of bugs that made the Scale Enchanter's experience incomplete. The list is as shown:

  • Last level locked forever bug - now if you go to the E Flat Phrygian level and finish it the A Flat Phrygian scale is unlocked and playable
  • Game freeze on level load - Whenever there was a level load with three cards to play the game was caught up with a freeze and a crash, now this does not happen anymore

We here at XD Games Studio want to thank the community that helped us track down the bugs!

