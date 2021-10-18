Launch Bug Fixes

With the support of the community we were able to track down and fix a couple of bugs that made the Scale Enchanter's experience incomplete. The list is as shown:
- Last level locked forever bug - now if you go to the E Flat Phrygian level and finish it the A Flat Phrygian scale is unlocked and playable
- Game freeze on level load - Whenever there was a level load with three cards to play the game was caught up with a freeze and a crash, now this does not happen anymore
We here at XD Games Studio want to thank the community that helped us track down the bugs!
Changed files in this update