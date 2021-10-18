Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.172.655

Hello everyone!
We have just released a patch:
Feature:
Renaming is allowed for sandbox mode.
Turn off case sensitive matching for in-game search.
The building sound effect is adjusted from loop playback to single playback.
new shortcut key G for the grid switch.
Add a text prompt at the top of the screen when the event is triggered.
Highlight new similar buildings in the architecture menu.
Optimize the time interval of disasters that multiple disasters will not be triggered in a short time.(Invalid for old Archive).
Reduced arrival intervals for immigrants.
Disaster is off by default in normal difficulty.
Optimized the position of the add item button in the trade.
Optimized the translation of some languages.
Adjusting Easter Island was described as extremely difficult.
Bug Fixed:
Fixed the problem that the temperature setting would not refresh in time.
Fixed the problem of incomplete display of fishing port products.
Changed files in this update