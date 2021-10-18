 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

HOPE VR: Emotional Intelligence Assistant update for 18 October 2021

HOPE V7.0 is out! animals, breathing exercises and MOVEMENT!!! FINALLY!

Share · View all patches · Build 7553065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



in this patch you'll see some major changes including:

  • NEW TELEPORTATION MECHANIC! now you are able to move around in the vast environments provided in HOPE.
  • NEW animal companion option in menu, you'll be able to summon a dog! Note: You can pet him!
  • NEW interactive elements
  • updated Hope HQ to be much more fascinating
  • much more accurate timing registration
  • a NEW 4-7-8 breathing exercise added to the breathing exercises menu
  • updated breathing exercise tabs, now you choose the time of the breathing exercise (To be expanded in a later patch)

Thank you so much for your support and patience, we can only improve with your feedback.

Changed files in this update

HOPE: Emotional Intelligence Assistant Content Depot 1703741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.