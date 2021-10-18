HOPE V7.0 is out! animals, breathing exercises and MOVEMENT!!! FINALLY!

in this patch you'll see some major changes including:
- NEW TELEPORTATION MECHANIC! now you are able to move around in the vast environments provided in HOPE.
- NEW animal companion option in menu, you'll be able to summon a dog! Note: You can pet him!
- NEW interactive elements
- updated Hope HQ to be much more fascinating
- much more accurate timing registration
- a NEW 4-7-8 breathing exercise added to the breathing exercises menu
- updated breathing exercise tabs, now you choose the time of the breathing exercise (To be expanded in a later patch)
Thank you so much for your support and patience, we can only improve with your feedback.
Changed files in this update