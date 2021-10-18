 Skip to content

SCUM update for 18 October 2021

SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.11.39397

Build 7552962

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, releasing a small fix for the vehicles falling trough the map. Make sure to update your game. Happy SCUMming!

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
