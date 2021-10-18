Publishing Milestone 1 (October part 1)

GUI / Text
- Upgraded HUD with experimental graphics and stamina added back in from a period without.
- More specific names in the Unknown SMS contact.
- Finished all readable text textures with more flippable backsides, several new drawings and more 'documentation' / world readables.
Characters
- Fixed the foot IK (dynamic foot placement)
- Increased step height from 40 to 70 and walkable slope angle from 45 to 60 for easier navigation in rough terrain.
- Implemented main character calling out and taking calls. Working on using the same system for SMS.
Gameplay
- Blocked out some events and systems for Day 2 (more work on cutscenes and other systems needed).
- Improved health and magic stats with implemented boosts and impairments dependent on each other, consumables and 'hunger', temperature and hazards.
- Added punching delay to not punch at machine gun rate.
- Made a system (alpha) for actual climbing; object vaulting, ledges and ladders.
- Working swimming system.
- Object hits with equipment (not yet hands)
- Lots of tiny adjustments
Effects
- First version of water splashes, when walking in shallow/deep water.
- Small hit effects (with temp footstep sounds).
Audio
- Implemented Amund (mainchar.) dialogue and monologue up to day 4 and remade some notable ones on day 1.
- Added Amunds's father to phone calls and intro scene.
Other
- Detailed plans to work out a publisher agreement. 1C Publishing is now the official publisher of the PC release of The Fold: Ingression!
- Working on a dedicated level / map to test specific things. Until implemented, use the checkpoint system on 'P'.
