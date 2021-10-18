 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Fold: Ingression Playtest update for 18 October 2021

Publishing Milestone 1 (October part 1)

Share · View all patches · Build 7552849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
GUI / Text
  • Upgraded HUD with experimental graphics and stamina added back in from a period without.
  • More specific names in the Unknown SMS contact.
  • Finished all readable text textures with more flippable backsides, several new drawings and more 'documentation' / world readables.
Characters
  • Fixed the foot IK (dynamic foot placement)
  • Increased step height from 40 to 70 and walkable slope angle from 45 to 60 for easier navigation in rough terrain.
  • Implemented main character calling out and taking calls. Working on using the same system for SMS.
Gameplay
  • Blocked out some events and systems for Day 2 (more work on cutscenes and other systems needed).
  • Improved health and magic stats with implemented boosts and impairments dependent on each other, consumables and 'hunger', temperature and hazards.
  • Added punching delay to not punch at machine gun rate.
  • Made a system (alpha) for actual climbing; object vaulting, ledges and ladders.
  • Working swimming system.
  • Object hits with equipment (not yet hands)
  • Lots of tiny adjustments
Effects
  • First version of water splashes, when walking in shallow/deep water.
  • Small hit effects (with temp footstep sounds).
Audio
  • Implemented Amund (mainchar.) dialogue and monologue up to day 4 and remade some notable ones on day 1.
  • Added Amunds's father to phone calls and intro scene.
Other
  • Detailed plans to work out a publisher agreement. 1C Publishing is now the official publisher of the PC release of The Fold: Ingression!
  • Working on a dedicated level / map to test specific things. Until implemented, use the checkpoint system on 'P'.

Changed files in this update

The Fold: Ingression Playtest Content Depot 1696801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.