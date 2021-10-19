Desolate Update: bugfixes and improvements

Hello Volunteers!
Welcome to another Desolate update. In this update, we've fixed a lot of in-game bugs that were bothering you. The list is attached!
- Fixed shooting NPCs - captains now support attacks with fire
- Fixed bipedal NPCs attacking four-legged players
- NPCs no longer turn after the player when they are stunned
- NPCs of the same faction no longer fight against each other
- Items that the player can pick up are now visibly highlighted
- Fixed a bug with losing control after getting kicked in a fight with an NPC
- Added a voiceover when hitting a block
- NPCs no longer dragged their feet when standing close to a wall or fence
- No more getting their kicks stuck in walls during fights in cramped quarters
- Updated a lot of models and textures of the environment
- Fixed bugs with Blindman
- Improved sets of physical reactions to blows on NPC people
Thank you for the feedback you give! It helps us make Desolate better. If you've witnessed a bug, please let us know in the comments under this news or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/thd7SUcu
