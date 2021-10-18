Paleon pre-Alpha 1.5.1

Old saves may not work correctly!
Features:
- Spoilage of resources
- Dev mode
New buildings:
- Limestone wall
- Food dryer
New items:
- Raisin
- Dry meat
- Dry fish
Changes/Updates
- Mine moved to a separate technology
- The mine only displays the resources below it
- Notifications disappear after a while
- The maximum storage capacity can now be changed using the slider
- To unlock the technology, you need to hold down the mouse button
Bugfixes
- Some saves were displayed in the wrong folders
