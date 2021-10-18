 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Paleon update for 18 October 2021

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7552448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Old saves may not work correctly!

Features:

  • Spoilage of resources
  • Dev mode

New buildings:

  • Limestone wall
  • Food dryer

New items:

  • Raisin
  • Dry meat
  • Dry fish

Changes/Updates

  • Mine moved to a separate technology
  • The mine only displays the resources below it
  • Notifications disappear after a while
  • The maximum storage capacity can now be changed using the slider
  • To unlock the technology, you need to hold down the mouse button

Bugfixes

  • Some saves were displayed in the wrong folders

Changed files in this update

Paleon Content Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.