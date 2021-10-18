 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Function update for 18 October 2021

Updated Layouts!

Share · View all patches · Build 7552406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated layouts including a new Motivation Wall to include inspiring quotes and community success stories. What would you want on it to inspire others?

Changed files in this update

Function Content Depot 1052141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.