Bakemono update for 18 October 2021

Performance Update and Hotfixes

Build 7552376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rebuilt all lighting

Snap Turn

Reduced step and pilot audio cues

DLSS Toggle in Graphics Setting

Double Checked WMR Config and Deadzone Settings

Kill Limit Fixes

Level Difficulty Balance

Enemy Placements

Thanks!

