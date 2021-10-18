Performance Update and Hotfixes

Rebuilt all lighting
Snap Turn
Reduced step and pilot audio cues
DLSS Toggle in Graphics Setting
Double Checked WMR Config and Deadzone Settings
Kill Limit Fixes
Level Difficulty Balance
Enemy Placements
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Thanks!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Rebuilt all lighting
Snap Turn
Reduced step and pilot audio cues
DLSS Toggle in Graphics Setting
Double Checked WMR Config and Deadzone Settings
Kill Limit Fixes
Level Difficulty Balance
Enemy Placements
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Thanks!
Changed files in this update