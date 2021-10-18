New Premium Steam Profile Pic T-Shirts!

The new Steam profile pic shirts allow you to show off your Steam Profile picture right on your T-Shirt!
Giving you endless possibilities for T-Shirts!
We have also released a Free Demo for Comedy Night, so if your friends haven't bought the game yet they can try it out and join the same rooms as the players who have already purchased the game.
Change Log:
- Added the new white & black premium Profile Pic Shirts
- Fixed a bug where the Stage Timer would reset if you changed your flag whilst on stage
- Updated the Splash Screen to the new microphone image
