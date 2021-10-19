 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

军团战棋 Legion War update for 19 October 2021

v2.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7552272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Campaign Bug fix

Changed files in this update

军团战棋 Legion War Content Depot 975271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.