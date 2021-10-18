 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

War Thunder update for 18 October 2021

Update 2.9.0.101

Share · View all patches · Build 7551829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • A bug which would cause weather effects (such as fog) not to display while in the cockpit view of aircraft with rear view mirrors, while the player was also using the old video card support mode, has been fixed
  • A bug which allowed a tank to fire with a broken breech, after its barrel was repaired, has been fixed
  • The display of sky gradients has been improved for the “Movie” graphics preset.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 7551829
War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.