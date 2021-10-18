Update 2.9.0.101

- A bug which would cause weather effects (such as fog) not to display while in the cockpit view of aircraft with rear view mirrors, while the player was also using the old video card support mode, has been fixed
- A bug which allowed a tank to fire with a broken breech, after its barrel was repaired, has been fixed
- The display of sky gradients has been improved for the “Movie” graphics preset.
