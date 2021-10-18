Hey there Swappers! We released update 1.1! It contains a lot of balance changes.
Here are the patch notes :
SPELL BALANCE
-
Pocket Black Hole
--> Increased range.
--> Attracts players and projectiles toward the caster.
-
Arrow + Arrow Rain
--> Increased visual effects size.
-
Arrow Rain
--> Now fires at a 45° angle instead of upward.
-
Confetti Burst
--> Increased range.
--> Greatly increased knockback force.
--> The mega variant now has a way bigger range.
-
Shard Burst
--> Increased projectiles lifetime.
--> Added a powerfull knockback on the caster.
-
Meteor Shower
--> Now only casts one huge and deadly meteor.
--> Increased damage. Added the possibility to direct hit.
-
Radiance + Molotov
--> Reduced burning area duration.
--> Greatly increased damages per second.
ARENA REWORK
-
Botomless Pit
--> Full rework of the arena. We added a really huge pit!
-
Floating Island
--> Full rework of the arena. It's now the biggest level in the game!
-
Small Ditch
--> Increased the size of the arena. It now has more platforms and an underground tunnel.
-
Pinball Pit
--> Added tunnels around the arena. The Shart Burst spell is deadly in this one.
FIXES
-
Enhanced cooldown feedback. It applies to both parry and spell cooldowns.
-
Changed Molotov's icon for easier reading.
-
Added more visual effects to the Bubble spell.
-
The Crown in the Keep The Crown gamemode will now navigate the arena instead of teleporting.
-
Some graphical effects are now disabled on game end and in the pause menu.
-
Various minor fixes.
