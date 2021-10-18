 Skip to content

Spell Swap update for 18 October 2021

Update 1.1

Hey there Swappers! We released update 1.1! It contains a lot of balance changes.

Here are the patch notes :

SPELL BALANCE

  • Pocket Black Hole

    --> Increased range.

    --> Attracts players and projectiles toward the caster.

  • Arrow + Arrow Rain

    --> Increased visual effects size.

  • Arrow Rain

    --> Now fires at a 45° angle instead of upward.

  • Confetti Burst

    --> Increased range.

    --> Greatly increased knockback force.

    --> The mega variant now has a way bigger range.

  • Shard Burst

    --> Increased projectiles lifetime.

    --> Added a powerfull knockback on the caster.

  • Meteor Shower

    --> Now only casts one huge and deadly meteor.

    --> Increased damage. Added the possibility to direct hit.

  • Radiance + Molotov

    --> Reduced burning area duration.

    --> Greatly increased damages per second.

ARENA REWORK

  • Botomless Pit

    --> Full rework of the arena. We added a really huge pit!

  • Floating Island

    --> Full rework of the arena. It's now the biggest level in the game!

  • Small Ditch

    --> Increased the size of the arena. It now has more platforms and an underground tunnel.

  • Pinball Pit

    --> Added tunnels around the arena. The Shart Burst spell is deadly in this one.

FIXES

  • Enhanced cooldown feedback. It applies to both parry and spell cooldowns.

  • Changed Molotov's icon for easier reading.

  • Added more visual effects to the Bubble spell.

  • The Crown in the Keep The Crown gamemode will now navigate the arena instead of teleporting.

  • Some graphical effects are now disabled on game end and in the pause menu.

  • Various minor fixes.

