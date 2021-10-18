Alpha 57 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 57 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Sometimes the Raft disappears from below the player while just exiting the Starting cluster
- Fixed: Sometimes the Player gets teleported back to the center of the Starting cluster when he just exited it
- Fixed: Not able to aim/use items located below the water surface of Ponds
- Fixed: Muddy Water not turns into Clean Water during cooking, only evaporates
- Fixed: Too slow Cooking of Muddy Water
- Fixed: Cooking Clean Water shows incorrect Cooking value (not always 100%)
- Fixed: Not possible to add all the needed Water to Plants/PlantPlaces at once (only max 10% now)
- Fixed: Not possible to add all the needed Soil to Plants/PlantPlaces at once (only max 10% now)
- Fixed: Not possible to fill to 100% the Water level of Plants/PlantPlaces when their Water level is actually more than 90%
- Fixed: Not possible to fill to 100% the Soil level of Plants/PlantPlaces when their Soil level is actually more than 90%
- Fixed: Not possible to use Muddy Water for watering Plants/PlantPlaces
- Changed: Default TimeFlow value in Custom Game screen changed to 2 hours (from 1) - much better for new players
- Fixed: Player's items belonging to the Starting/First island of the Starting cluster appearing on some island (internally also the first) of the Discovered cluster
- Fixed: Player's not finished/crafted blueprints belonging to the Starting/First island of the Starting cluster appearing on some island (internally also the first) of the Discovered cluster
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
