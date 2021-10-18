Patch 0.6.0.6

This patch does not provide any new content, but aims to fix several bugs:

Removes a bug when villagers would travel to the edge of the map and get stuck doing senseless hauling over there. This was related to merchants "leaving" their wooden cart there and it somehow got super-prioritized when off-screen. This should no longer occur and if it has happened to a save of yours, the cart should be under your command and moved inside the screen, when loading.

Fixes several bugs being related to work not being done/being started and villagers standing still for seemingly no reason.

Gets rid of a few instant-crashes.

A few more things which I am blanking on at the moment.

A special thanks to ScrappoRaccoco, whom gave great feedback and helped me track down a few bugs!

Your feedback and bug reports are as always invaluabe and I am truly greateful!

Best wishes, lots of love and apologies for the inconviences//Mattias

PS: There are several more bugs and annoying stuff I am aware of and I am working on them as well. But these issues seemed most urgent and I wanted you to have a fix as fast as possible.