Typos, Credits & Brightness Tweak

A quick update to version 1.0.2
Typos in Ending Cutscene
Fixed some typos.
Credits
When using keyboard/gamepad to skip/close credits, there was an issue with the highlight texture not displaying correctly.
Level Brightness
Last update added an option to make the levels brighter. I was informed for some this option wasn't good enough, so I tweaked it further, so the levels are bright enough for darker screens!
Enjoy and remember to leave a review, so I know what you think about the game!
Changed files in this update