Typos, Credits & Brightness Tweak

A quick update to version 1.0.2

Typos in Ending Cutscene

Fixed some typos.

Credits

When using keyboard/gamepad to skip/close credits, there was an issue with the highlight texture not displaying correctly.

Level Brightness

Last update added an option to make the levels brighter. I was informed for some this option wasn't good enough, so I tweaked it further, so the levels are bright enough for darker screens!

Enjoy and remember to leave a review, so I know what you think about the game!