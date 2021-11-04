The first edition of the independent game "battle of the beginning" is officiall

Share · View all patches · Build 7551335 · Last edited 4 November 2021 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

The battle of the beginning, jointly released by ultra light rabbit studio and button group, is officially on sale!

The price of the game is 36 yuan, 16% off in the first week. There is also a value button group joint bundle. Don't miss the new tour special when you miss Halloween! Hurry up!

Battle of the beginning store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1135890

Battle of the beginning official website Q group: 876172560

Welcome to join Q group and discuss the game content together. I'll wait for you here

Super rabbit studio