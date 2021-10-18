The Blacksmith fixed a lot of bugs ;-)

- New building: Smithy
- Metal now not possible to gather without smithy
- Balance: Length of both walls considerably increased (about doubled)
- Fixed: A bug in the background music that could lead to songs not playing to the end and changing way too often
- Fixed: Peasant availability now displayed correctly when removing workers from lumberjack
- Fixed: Palisade gate now exits construction mode after you place one (it's not a wall, you don't want to place 5)
- Fixed: Chapel in Karenfang is now correctly identified as a chapel
- More beautiful chapel
- If you have a chicken pen, the rooster will now announce sunrise - the first sound effects are coming.
- Better placement of buildings on Karenfang map
- Added a lumberjack to the easy Test Village map.
- Improved attacking monster display
Patchnotes via Steam Community
