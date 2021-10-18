 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 18 October 2021

The Blacksmith fixed a lot of bugs ;-)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New building: Smithy
  • Metal now not possible to gather without smithy
  • Balance: Length of both walls considerably increased (about doubled)
  • Fixed: A bug in the background music that could lead to songs not playing to the end and changing way too often
  • Fixed: Peasant availability now displayed correctly when removing workers from lumberjack
  • Fixed: Palisade gate now exits construction mode after you place one (it's not a wall, you don't want to place 5)
  • Fixed: Chapel in Karenfang is now correctly identified as a chapel
  • More beautiful chapel
  • If you have a chicken pen, the rooster will now announce sunrise - the first sound effects are coming.
  • Better placement of buildings on Karenfang map
  • Added a lumberjack to the easy Test Village map.
  • Improved attacking monster display

