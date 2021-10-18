 Skip to content

Due Process update for 18 October 2021

Version 686: Minor Update - Hitreg Improvement

Version 686: Minor Update - Hitreg Improvement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small client update to push up some hitreg issues found and fixed while working on our next big update.

Changes:

  • Improvement of the way tickrate is applied to the server to prevent dropped server ticks to due tick shearing on the server side
  • Found and resolved a bug dealing with the server simulated version of the player animation's that could cause a discrepency between the position of the upper torso and head versus the client predicted version that caused the server to have a slightly different hitbox position

