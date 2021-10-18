Update 1.2.0

This update adds new quests and a few new characters!
Meet the new character, the Fir-Man!
Help him sort out his problems and find the best Christmas tree in his life!
Find out the secret of Petrovich!
Why is his name different from other characters? Why does he live on the outskirts and does not like guests?
In addition, in the update:
New news and newspaper headlines:
New transportable items:
Changes:
- The delay when throwing an item has been reduced to 1 second;
- The maximum number of wolves in the forest has been reduced. Now walking in the forest is not so difficult :)
- The damage of wolves has been reduced. Now the chance to carry the item in your hands is higher;
- The characters involved in the plot are now, as a rule, with the lights on;
- The NKVD, for writing denunciations, is now available from the very beginning.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with a huge weapon after loading from save;
- Fixed a bug with not displaying some items in the hands;
- The bug with the movement of wolves through the air has been fixed;
- A bunch of small bugs that I have already forgotten have been fixed :)
