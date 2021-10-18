 Skip to content

YoloMouse update for 18 October 2021

YoloMouse 1.1.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Small maintenance update

This makes admin mode persist between reboots making it necessary to accept the UAC prompt only once. It also fixes several reported issues. Thanks again for the reports! :)

UPDATES

  • new: running as admin now persists between reboots
  • new: readd "start as admin" option (on by default)
  • fix: animated cursors
  • fix: pixelated cursors
  • fix: migrate older bindings files
  • fix: not being able to close YM from steam

NEXT

  • universal bindings: replace regular windows cursors. and improve support for regular apps
  • improve current ui: tooltips, locale, preview buffs
  • new version notification/update

AFTER

  • cursor editor for basic cursors
  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop and something equivalent for non-steam

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

