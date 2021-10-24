 Skip to content

Unending Dusk update for 24 October 2021

Release 2.20 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content Update.

Angelic Gifts and Angelic Maps





Angelic Gifts now provide you with Experience and Dark Resistance bonuses when you interact with the mysterious Angel-like creatures. Find them in random encounters with the Engineer or specific random Map areas. The more you interact, the larger the bonus. These are persistent buffs that are specific to your character.

Added Halloween Lobby

Balance Changes

  • Increased all Alt Special Buffs from 20 to 30 seconds
  • Increased all Block Mod proc Buffs from 20 to 30 seconds
  • Increased all Kill Mod proc Buffs from 5 to 15 Seconds
  • Made all secret Maps significantly easier to find
  • Increased chance to get Engineer encounter by 20%

General Fixes

  • Fixed interaction indicators sometimes not spawning during multiplayer game lobbies
  • Interaction indicators now emit faster to be more visible
  • Fixed some English grammar and text issues
  • Added Dark Resistance to the game. This reduces Dark damage but also reduces the chance of increased hit stun frames
  • Added a EXP multiplier display to the Spoils page

Thanks for your support!

Happy Halloween.

