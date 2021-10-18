Updates for Patch 101721 (major update)

This is a major update, lots of improvements and fixes.
- Fixed major bug where changing audio or images in exhibition can wipe out a league
- Fixed bug in Defense, switching call vs fieldgoals and punts
- Fixed rare scoreboard bug when man returns from injury on a PAT
- Fixed timing issue with offense calling timeout, getting incorrect message
- New user option in Settings, to toggle AI suggesting clock options
- Improved AI depth chart of defensive linemen for 4-3 and 3-4
- Improved AI defensive clock management in closing seconds
- Live Sim no longer pauses at OT stats if your setting has it off
- Worked a LOT on the AI when just trying to get a fieldgoal to win, clock mgmt
