Pro Strategy Football 2022 update for 18 October 2021

Updates for Patch 101721 (major update)

Build 7550434

This is a major update, lots of improvements and fixes.

    • Fixed major bug where changing audio or images in exhibition can wipe out a league
    • Fixed bug in Defense, switching call vs fieldgoals and punts
    • Fixed rare scoreboard bug when man returns from injury on a PAT
    • Fixed timing issue with offense calling timeout, getting incorrect message
    • New user option in Settings, to toggle AI suggesting clock options
    • Improved AI depth chart of defensive linemen for 4-3 and 3-4
    • Improved AI defensive clock management in closing seconds
    • Live Sim no longer pauses at OT stats if your setting has it off
    • Worked a LOT on the AI when just trying to get a fieldgoal to win, clock mgmt

