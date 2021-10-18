Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 8

Hello everyone!
It's time for the weekly update. :)
Here's our new content:
Quality of Life Improvements:
- You now are woken up when your hydration, nutrition, blood pressure get too low, or when your nausea gets too high.
- Made the save system more robust to prevent some errors that could occur in some fringe cases.
- Important or Dangerous actions (like drinking salt water) now have a confirmation popup.
Island Populations:
- All animals and plants in the island now have actual populations that can replenish over time as long as they're not driven extinct.
- Animals and plants can spread to adjacent environments if they reach their maximum population there, so if you collect all aloe vera from the beach, the aloe vera from the outskirts, if left alone, should slowly spread to the beach again.
- Sea animals replenish their populations from the sea, so they cannot be driven extinct, they can be made more rare however.
Trapping Improvements:
- You can now catch new animals in your traps, namely Mice, Lizards and Prawns.
- Traps are now unlocked through a new "trapping" skill. This includes the deadfall, snare and fish traps.
- Traps are now a bit worse, but can perform better and better as your trapping skill improves.
- Deadfall Traps are now built using heavy stones, which can be found in certain parts of the island.
- Deadfall Traps and Snare Traps can now be built everywhere in the island, and will catch different animals depending on the location.
Cooking Improvements:
- You can now make oil by boiling coconut milk, which can be used as an alternative to fat in most dishes.
- You can now cook coconut meat, fish scraps and fish slices on the fire too.
- The seafood cup is now cheaper so that it can be prepared more easily.
- Overeating is now a problem, if you eat too much, you might start feeling sick and throw up.
Additional Changes:
- Plants are now harder to find if their population is low.,
- Herbology is more important now, as plants will also be harder to find if your skill is low.
- Training with the spear now consumes stamina.
- Water Reservoir is now more expensive to build.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where making uncooked sugar on the last tick would produce sugar and wine.
- Fixed a bug where crop plots, reservoirs and other water containers wouldn't get hydrated during rain if you were in a different environment.
- Fixed an exploit where you could get embers and save charcoal by extinguishing the fire with that action.
- Fixed a bug that allowed to equip two incompatible perks (crashed plane and parachute).
- And many other minor fixes that were reported on the discussion forums.
That is all for now. Have a nice week! :)
