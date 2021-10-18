 Skip to content

Manufactoria 2022 update for 18 October 2021

Release 1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More small bugs and fixes. I'm going to try to slow down development a bit this week and work on slightly larger features; we'll see how that goes.

  • Fix inputs for Priest and V.H. (in the last area). (Neither conformed to the listed specs.)
  • Fix an off-by-one on Home Mechanic and Cyberchauffeur inputs.
  • Fix the order in which Sandwich Police and Balanced Sandwich unlock visually.
  • Adjust colours in the later parts of the game to try to increase contrast and improve colourblind friendliness.
  • Fix a bug when pasting objects without being in select mode.
  • Swap the first and second level in the endgame sequence.
  • Make Fruit Crusher medal requirements a little less brutal.
  • Fix a 1-frame flicker when queue labels changed.

Thanks to all for playing!

Changed files in this update

OS X Content Depot 1276071
Windows Content Depot 1276072
