Release 1.10

More small bugs and fixes. I'm going to try to slow down development a bit this week and work on slightly larger features; we'll see how that goes.
- Fix inputs for Priest and V.H. (in the last area). (Neither conformed to the listed specs.)
- Fix an off-by-one on Home Mechanic and Cyberchauffeur inputs.
- Fix the order in which Sandwich Police and Balanced Sandwich unlock visually.
- Adjust colours in the later parts of the game to try to increase contrast and improve colourblind friendliness.
- Fix a bug when pasting objects without being in select mode.
- Swap the first and second level in the endgame sequence.
- Make Fruit Crusher medal requirements a little less brutal.
- Fix a 1-frame flicker when queue labels changed.
Thanks to all for playing!
Changed files in this update