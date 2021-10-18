 Skip to content

太空震惊模拟器 update for 18 October 2021

小修小改

Last edited by Wendy

增加了一些说明

开局时和船长对话，增加了对体力下降到一定程度后，天会黑的说明提示

增加了医院捐款钱不够的时候，挂号机器人会给出提示

某些区域怪物追击速度进行调整

同时，我们上一部作品《中年失业模拟器》也将进行重大更新，夏华市将渐渐建设成更大更丰富的城市！

