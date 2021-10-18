Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Build 7550396 · Last edited 18 October 2021 – 02:19:06 UTC
by Wendy
开局时和船长对话，增加了对体力下降到一定程度后，天会黑的说明提示
增加了医院捐款钱不够的时候，挂号机器人会给出提示
某些区域怪物追击速度进行调整
