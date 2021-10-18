Patch notes for October 17

Hi there!

This week's update is a shorter one - I'm still working on EP3 content among other things. For this one we have:

-a little more performance gain

-Inverted selection by MouseWheel

-Changed how and when stagger happens a little

-Alt fire of SMG Cat will grant a little more stagger effect

-Shotguns will also grand more stagger

-Flying Devil Ladies will drop just a little more Energy Ammo than before

-Single Barreled Shotguns got a little damage boost (40 to 45)

-Double Barreled Shotguns now shoots more pellets, do more damage (100 to 120) and the pellets sprays on a wider area

I'm still in the pursuit of a bigger issue on game performance hit. There is "something" that, when it happens, hits performance badly.

For next week, I really hope to get the cause of this issue, and maybe finish a new enemy that will show on EP3.

Until next time!