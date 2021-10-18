 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

4LEG Playtest update for 18 October 2021

4LEG | 5 X 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7550257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5X5 is the first rollout of 4LEG in full!

A deathmatch battle arena hosts weaponized robots, custom built from one of five weapons and chassis. Try out different combinations and fight your friends!

Changed files in this update

4LEG PLAYTEST Windows Depot 1742721
  • Loading history…
4LEG PLAYTEST OS Depot 1742722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.