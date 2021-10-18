 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

D20 Dungeons update for 18 October 2021

v1.33.2 (Oct 17, 2021)

Share · View all patches · Build 7550137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed broken doc links for some of the feats.

  • Fixed crash that happened sometimes when buying items during character creation.

  • Character sheet always shows race, also added more help buttons.

  • Items added to inventory no longer go to your hands first.

  • Creatures with more than one natural attacks will use them all for a full attack.

  • Creatures use their fly speed if faster.

  • Fixed crash when sleeping in town and you have a summoned creature still.

  • Added alpha versions of beasts:

    • Darkmantle
    • Lemure (Devil)
    • Elemental, Air Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
    • Elemental, Earth Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
    • Elemental, Fire Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
    • Elemental, Water Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
    • Troll

Changed files in this update

core_data Depot 1045391
  • Loading history…
windows Depot 1045392
  • Loading history…
A0 Depot 1045393
  • Loading history…
T0 Depot 1045394
  • Loading history…
A1 Depot 1045395
  • Loading history…
A2 Depot 1045396
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.