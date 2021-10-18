-
Fixed broken doc links for some of the feats.
Fixed crash that happened sometimes when buying items during character creation.
Character sheet always shows race, also added more help buttons.
Items added to inventory no longer go to your hands first.
Creatures with more than one natural attacks will use them all for a full attack.
Creatures use their fly speed if faster.
Fixed crash when sleeping in town and you have a summoned creature still.
Added alpha versions of beasts:
- Darkmantle
- Lemure (Devil)
- Elemental, Air Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
- Elemental, Earth Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
- Elemental, Fire Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
- Elemental, Water Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder
- Troll
D20 Dungeons update for 18 October 2021
v1.33.2 (Oct 17, 2021)
