Skattered Dream update for 18 October 2021

Skattered Dream Update 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7550029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.5!

We here at Sapling Studios will do whatever we can to get you guys the most fun games we possibly can! These last couple weeks we saw plenty of people show their love for "Skattered Dream" and those same people speak about what would make this game even better! This update we changed the jump to a more solid one, and we fixed some areas of our maps that y'all wanted changed and we completely overhauled the music management system! We hope you guys have fun!

Happy Halloween!

Sapling Studios

