Skattered Dream Update 2.5

Update 2.5!
We here at Sapling Studios will do whatever we can to get you guys the most fun games we possibly can! These last couple weeks we saw plenty of people show their love for "Skattered Dream" and those same people speak about what would make this game even better! This update we changed the jump to a more solid one, and we fixed some areas of our maps that y'all wanted changed and we completely overhauled the music management system! We hope you guys have fun!
Happy Halloween!
Sapling Studios
Changed files in this update